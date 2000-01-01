News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

The "Uncancellable" Titanic

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the Titanic aka the greatest film ever made according to critics*. 

This episode I would like to say we deep dive into the film, and objectively unpack it's flaws and shortcomings but that will not be happening today... not in this courtroom. 

Instead this episode we pine over a young Leonardo DiCaprio, weigh-up if that door could in fact hold two people, and dream about remakes that feature young, attractive TikTok stars. 

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories. 

* the critics are us

THE END BITS
GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producers: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.