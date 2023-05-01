Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the Titanic aka the greatest film ever made according to critics*.

This episode I would like to say we deep dive into the film, and objectively unpack it's flaws and shortcomings but that will not be happening today... not in this courtroom.

Instead this episode we pine over a young Leonardo DiCaprio, weigh-up if that door could in fact hold two people, and dream about remakes that feature young, attractive TikTok stars.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

* the critics are us

THE END BITS

