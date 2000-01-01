Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom starring Timothée Chalamet, a man who switches his name depending on who he's speaking to.

Today, we confront his 28 years of life, including his insane adolescent performances, how he's currently attempting to keep things private while dating Kylie (freakin) Jenner and how he volunteered to play Willy Wonka. Timmy Tim's resume is... extensive.



Should he pay for his early career as a rapper? Or for being so unproblematic it's become a problem? Our investigation is thorough.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



