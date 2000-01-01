News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Timothée “Um Have You Heard Him Sing?” Chalamet

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom starring Timothée Chalamet, a man who switches his name depending on who he's speaking to.

Today, we confront his 28 years of life, including his insane adolescent performances, how he's currently attempting to keep things private while dating Kylie (freakin) Jenner and how he volunteered to play Willy Wonka. Timmy Tim's resume is... extensive. 

Should he pay for his early career as a rapper? Or for being so unproblematic it's become a problem? Our investigation is thorough. 

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

CLICK HERE FOR LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAYS!!!!

A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY: 
Kylie "Took Too Long To Name Her Baby" Jenner
Leonardo "Pussy Posse" DiCaprio
Hugh "Made Some Terrible Decisions" Grant

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 
podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz & Kimberley Braddish
Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.