The Olympics are wild (sometimes naked) and happen every four years, so you can only imagine what you're about to hear. It's been around since 776 BC and we don't know how it's taken us this long to bring it to the Cancelled courtroom.



The games have introduced us to some of the most bizarre events imaginable and of course provided a sexy villa, I mean village*, for the fittest athletes in the world.



We will touch on the Paris Olympics and that opening ceremony but mostly we will be talking about the scandals over the years. The organisers have surely just been f***ing with people, right?



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories and an insane giveaway!



