CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

The Devil “We Can’t Agree On Nate” Wears Prada

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the movie that has caused the biggest disagreement in Cancelled history, The Devil Wears Prada. 

In this episode, we go through the movie from start to finish and then unpack all the real life drama the movie is based on... groundbreaking. 

From promoting a toxic work culture, to fat-shaming and a boyfriend that has torn this twin-ship apart, we dive deep into the award winning film. 

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories. 

That's all. 

THE END BITS
Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.