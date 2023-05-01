Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the movie that has caused the biggest disagreement in Cancelled history, The Devil Wears Prada.

In this episode, we go through the movie from start to finish and then unpack all the real life drama the movie is based on... groundbreaking.

From promoting a toxic work culture, to fat-shaming and a boyfriend that has torn this twin-ship apart, we dive deep into the award winning film.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

That's all.

