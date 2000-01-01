Selena Gomez is someone who's name has been mentioned a number of times in the Cancelled courtroom, and this episode she finally gets her day in... court?

This singer, actor, producer and business woman is about the furthest thing from a lazy gewl but she has certainly landed herself in some hot water over the years.

This episode we finally talk about the kidney, her new documentary and we (try to) get to the bottom of her recent beef with friend of the Cancelled courtroom Kylie Jenner, and Maulee's step mom Hailey Bieber.

Plus we hear more of your lazy gewl stories!

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au