Today in the Cancelled courtroom we welcome Scarlett Johansson, she's a famous actor, singer and is definitely not the voice of AI and please stop asking...

ScarJo is a twin which we obviously approve of, but her crimes on the other hand not great. Including supporting Woody Allen, casting controversies, choosing fizzy drink over charity and a questionable singing career.

So is it a crime to want to play a tree? Is fizzy drink worth losing your morals? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

