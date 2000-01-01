Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the man with the questionable hair and morals, Russell Brand.
This episode we put real criminal allegations to the side (for a real court) and unpack Russell's other crimes like being a terrible employee, weird conspiracy theories and breaking Katy Perry's heart.
So, is teasing your hair to that level of birds nest a crime? You decide.
Plus, of course, more lazy gewl stories!
THE END BITS
Subscribe to Mamamia
GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Producer: Tahli Blackman
Audio Producer: Thom Lion
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.