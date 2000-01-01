Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the man with the questionable hair and morals, Russell Brand.

This episode we put real criminal allegations to the side (for a real court) and unpack Russell's other crimes like being a terrible employee, weird conspiracy theories and breaking Katy Perry's heart.

So, is teasing your hair to that level of birds nest a crime? You decide.

Plus, of course, more lazy gewl stories!

THE END BITS

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

