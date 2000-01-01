Rupert Murdoch, media mogul, creator of the modern tabloid and absolutely not the inspiration behind HBO's hit TV show Succession!

This episode is long, because Rupert has done so much, most of it not great (allegedly, cause this is a courtroom).

We dive into the marriages, poor social media use, and all the ways he is just like Logan Roy from Succession.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au