Today we welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Edward Cullen... sorry we mean Robert Pattinson.

Robert got his big career break in Harry Potter, and has spent the years since being named the sexiest man alive, making music, and regretting almost all of his life choices.

From making up stories about dead clowns, to a weird music career and disrespecting the institution that is Twilight, today we assign charges and sentences.

And we ask the question, is he a pathological liar or just a quirky, arty guy?

You be the judge.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au.