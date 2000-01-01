You thought we had finished with the Kardashians? Well think again!

This episode we welcome Robert Lazy Boy Kardashian to the Cancelled courtroom. Rob's a business mogel, member of the world's most famous family and the 'most improved' on the 2016 Dancing With The Stars US.

And while he often flies under the radar, it turns out Rob Kardashian has done some pretty questionable things, like launching a dodgy sock line, saying mean things about his siblings and lying about a law degree (which is really serious and something we would never do).

But do we think the charges will stick? Or will he quick-step his way out of the sentences?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

