First a heads up: Mamamia only refers to January 26th by its date, to acknowledge that it is not a day of celebration for all Australians. To hear about January 26th from a First Nations perspective listen to Allira Potter's chat with artist Rachael Sarra on Fill My Cup here.



And if you would like to learn more about what to do on January 26th if you're an ally, listen to Allira Potter’s Fill My Cup conversation with Megan Waters here.

Now, on today's episode we are looking at Prince Harry part two, to ask the question is strip billiards really a game? Can you really blame someone else for you wearing a racist costume? And should you have better prepared the love of your life for the reality of living with your (royal) family?

It's all in a days work for the Cancelled courtroom.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au