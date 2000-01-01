News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Orlando "Put Your Penis Away" Bloom

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom actor, father, mid-week aggressor and accidental exhibitionist Orlando Bloom.

The English actor is best known for his roles in two of the biggest movie franchises of all time, and the paddle-boarding saga of 2016. (If you know, you know)

And, while fighting and public nudity are real crimes for a real court, his bizarre daily routine and obsession with cows screams Cancelled courtroom. 

Plus we get more of your hilarious lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit your lazy gewl stories and reviews here: podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au