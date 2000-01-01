In the Cancelled courtroom today is the firstborn of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West. But you’d never guess who her parents are from her lack of interest in the spotlight. I mean, it’s not like she stole the show in The Lion King musical while surrounded by actual trained performers or anything. Oh wait, that totally happened!



Sure, as a kid, you’re usually figuring out who you are and what you want to be, but when you’re North West, you can do anything and have as many “careers” as you want. Should she stick to what she's good at, Tik Tok lives where she lets Kardashian secrets slip?



Her charges we're investigating today include how she likes to keep her mum Kim humble in front of as many important people as possible, painting far too good for her age and her first solo interview that really cemented her brand.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!



