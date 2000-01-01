Running a courtroom is important business, and when it comes to prosecuting one of the most rogue men in Hollywood we take our job very seriously.

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom actor, shopaholic and adventurer Nicolas Cage (aka Nicolas Coppala, yes that Coppala).

This episode we dive into his many, MANY crimes, like terrible movies, too many castles, too many marriages and animals and more.



And we ask the question... how much IS an octopus?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.