Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In case you're not familiar, Nicola is the wife of Brooky Beckham (friend of the Cancelled courtroom), an actual legit billionaire, and she has been at the centre of the most confusing wedding saga of all time.

This episode we break down the wedding dress drama and all the tea behind the scenes, all those weird interviews, and Hollywood house of horrors rumour levelled against her... allegedly!

But, do the charges fit the crime? What exactly is a hedge fund? And how much really is a billion dollars?

Plus we hear more of your lazy gewl stories, including one from Jessie's own unborn lazy gewl!

