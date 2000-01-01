Miranda Kerr is a supermodel, business mogul and earth mother, but she's also a photoshop genius that we could all learn something from.

Today we unpack the life and crimes of the girl from Gunnedah, like reportedly dating a criminal (not J-Lo), sharing questionable health information and the more serious crime of culturally appropriation.

And, we go through her iconic baby bag and decide if a salt lamp is an important tool for the birthing process.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!

You can share your lazy gewl story here.

END BITS:

USE CODE: LAZY20 FOR $20 OFF A MAMAMIA SUBSCRIPTION

LOVED THIS? HERE'S MORE CANCELLED:

Pete "Slippery Slope" Evans (Part 1)

Pete "Activated" Evans (Part 2)

Orlando "Put Your Penis Away" Bloom

Justin "Left His Pet Monkey In Germany" Bieber

Selena “Let's Talk About The Kidney” Gomez



CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.