News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Miranda "Salt Lamp" Kerr

Miranda Kerr is a supermodel, business mogul and earth mother, but she's also a photoshop genius that we could all learn something from. 

Today we unpack the life and crimes of the girl from Gunnedah, like reportedly dating a criminal (not J-Lo), sharing questionable health information and the more serious crime of culturally appropriation.  

And, we go through her iconic baby bag and decide if a salt lamp is an important tool for the birthing process. 

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!
You can share your lazy gewl story here.

END BITS: 
USE CODE: LAZY20 FOR $20 OFF A MAMAMIA SUBSCRIPTION

LOVED THIS? HERE'S MORE CANCELLED:
Pete "Slippery Slope" Evans (Part 1)
Pete "Activated" Evans (Part 2)
Orlando "Put Your Penis Away" Bloom
Justin "Left His Pet Monkey In Germany" Bieber
Selena “Let's Talk About The Kidney” Gomez

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.