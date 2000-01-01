News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Miley "That Open Letter" Cyrus

Fresh off her first Grammy win, it's time for Miley Cyrus to face the Cancelled courtroom.

The Flowers singer has grown up right in front of our eyes, and while she has had the best of both worlds - Miley has certainly faced her fair share of controversy. 

From that weird tongue thing to taking a wrecking ball to her pledge for a sober life, the star certainly can't be tamed. 

But, can she stop? Or will she just party in the USA? (We may have over done it with that one) 

WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY? CLICK HERE

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.