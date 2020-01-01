USE CODE: BEST20 FOR $20 OFF A MAMAMIA SUBSCRIPTION



Alright, alright, alright... court is in session and now it's time for Matthew McConaughey to stand trial.

From outrageous quotes, to having a naughty mum, and personal confusion about his family ties, we unpack the life and crimes of the actor and author of some of the wisest quotes ever recorded. Including: “Man who invented the hamburger was smart; man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius.”

So, is it a crime to star in shitty romantic comedies? And is it our business who is or isn't someone's brother/father? You decide.

Plus more of your lazy gewl stories.

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.