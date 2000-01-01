In the Cancelled courtroom today are arguably the second most famous twins, to us, but our similarities won't stop us from investigating their every move. We may not be lawyers, but we do have a Diploma of twin minds (that's not a real thing don't sue us).



Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were baby stars, who got their first "acting" gig at 9 months old on Full House. Apparently they were difficult on set... rude and crapped a lot.

Then they starred in multiple TV shows and 126 million movies where they'd travel to different cities and get up to mischief, chase boys and twin swap.



Should they be charged with making us obsessed with them somehow? We're also unpacking what has led to them being such private people today.



There was a feud with Spencer Pratt (he was on The Hills if you don't remember his name) and they also unsurprisingly fight with each other... such typical twins. They have tried to keep their arguments a secret but we know exactly what they would've been about.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



