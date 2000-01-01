VOTE FOR CANCELLED IN THE 2022 AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS HERE!



Usually in the CANCELLED courtroom, Clare and Jessie present 'legitimate and unbiased' evidence, and come up with ‘fair and just’ charges and sentences for the plaintiff.



But, not this time.



You see the pair love Mariah Carey too much to give her a fair trial, in fact the charge and sentence section is basically an audio shrine to the icon / diva.





So can the star of the (almost biographical) film Glitter come out of the CANCELLED courtroom unscathed?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au