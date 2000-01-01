News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Still Guilty: Mariah "I Don't Know Her" Carey

Welcome back the Cancelled courtroom the unofficial (for legal reasons) queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. 

Usually in the CANCELLED courtroom, Clare and Jessie present 'legitimate  and unbiased' evidence, and come up with ‘fair and just’ charges and sentences for the plaintiff. 

But, not this time. 

You see the pair love Mariah Carey too much to give her a fair trial, in fact the charge and sentence section is basically an audio shrine to the icon and diva. 

So can the star of the (almost biographical) film Glitter come out of the CANCELLED courtroom unscathed for a second time? 

GET IN TOUCH:
Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz 

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.