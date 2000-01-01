Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom, Lindsay Dee Lohan, actress, former party-girl and collector of accents that are not hers.

This episode is actually a two parter, which only became clear when researching just how many 'crimes' LiLo has committed over the years. And we aren't talking about real crimes like drink driving, we mean adopting random accents, her questionable work ethic and her feuds with other celebrities for apparent no reason.

This episode also poses the question: how many spray tans a day is too many? And what is a fit punishment for that sort of crime?

