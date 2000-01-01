How do you know when you've hit rock bottom? For Lara Bingle it was licking a battery for a radio stunt when she was meant to be in court for an alleged driving offence.

Lara Worthington is a glamorous business woman and mother, but Lara Bingle was a lazy gewl with a passion for meat pies and one of the greatest reality shows known to man.

This episode we unpack the life and crimes of the 'where the bloody hell are you' woman, and decide if a car can be blamed for dangerous driving.

Plus more of your lazy gewl stories!

Michael "One Night In Noosa" Clarke

Karl "Secrets Over Speakerphone" Stefanovic

Kyle "Mate You Can’t…Say That" Sandilands



