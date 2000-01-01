Like her outfits there's always something outrageous surrounding pop icon and actress Lady Gaga... So welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Gaga "ooh na na".



From the iconic but reportedly very stinky meat dress, to her questionable Italian accent in House of Gucci and that time she paid someone to vomit on her we unpack the life and crimes of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. And, let's not forget that big fight with Madonna and her recent attempt at impressing the French Prime Minister.



Should we let her go punishment-free because of how fabulous she is? Nope.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



Enter Lazy Gewl Giveaways here! Use code LAZYHOLIDAY for 20% off a yearly subscription.

A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:

Bennifer

Bradley Cooper

Demi Lovato

Blake Lively

Jennifer Lopez

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz & Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.