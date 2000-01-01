Today in the Cancelled (Lazy Gewl) courtroom we welcome the final Kardashian/Jenner sister, Kylie Jenner.

This episode we explore charges including: being a bad tipper despite claiming to be a billionaire, using a private jet for a 17 minute flight, and her controversial baby name that took way too long to choose.

We also unpack that time she tried to copyright the name Kylie, and why Kyly Clarke is our Kylie/Kyly of choice.

But do you agree with our charges and sentences?

