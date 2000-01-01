Today we welcome into the Kancelled kourtroom momager and alleged kriminal Kris Jenner.

From a talk show that flopped, to being behind almost every controversial kar-jenner decision this episode we charge Kris with being too much of a yes woman.

But is Kris kriminally responsible of the questionable choices of her children? And is there a fit punishment for the woman who works harder than the devil?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au.