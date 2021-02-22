Hear ye, hear ye all good people, for today we are joined by royalty in the Cancelled courtroom.

Clare and Jessie doth explore King Charles' indiscretions, from cheating on his wife, to his impact on sea creatures and his dirty talk that will leave you feeling dirty (and not in a good way).

It's finally time to ancel the head of the royal family - but do you agree with the charges and sentences?

THE END BITS

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

