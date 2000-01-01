It's coronation time, and that means we're bringing back one of our favourite episodes, the cancellation of King (Prince) Charles.

This weekend might be one of celebration, pomp and pageantry but this 74 year old has done a lot of (bloody) things and we need to talk about them again.

From a hobby as boring as watercolours, to THAT phone call, and terrible break dancing, we look at all the crimes, and assign sentences.

But are they fitting for the new King?

