Search

CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Kim Kardashian: A Music Career And An Angry Pet [throwback]

Kim Kardashian has been accused of being a double agent for the patriarchy, and in 2011, she boldly stated, 'I run music.' 

Today in the Cancelled Courtroom, Ms Kardashian is on the stand. The accusations against her are so prolific and span so many decades, the trial has been extended across two parts. In Part One, Clare and Jessie examine everything from Kim spruiking appetite suppressing lollipops to a questionable experience at a so-called 'elephant sanctuary'.

Listen to part two: Kim "Photoshopped A 7 Year Old" Kardashian, here.

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 
podcast@mamamia.com.au

END BITS:
CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.