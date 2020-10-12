Kim Kardashian has been accused of being a double agent for the patriarchy, and in 2011, she boldly stated, 'I run music.'

Today in the Cancelled Courtroom, Ms Kardashian is on the stand. The accusations against her are so prolific and span so many decades, the trial has been extended across two parts. In Part One, Clare and Jessie examine everything from Kim spruiking appetite suppressing lollipops to a questionable experience at a so-called 'elephant sanctuary'.

Will Kim Kardashian be Cancelled?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.