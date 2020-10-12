Today in the Cancelled Courtroom, we begin taking on the case of a little family you may have heard of - The Kardashians.

First up, Khloe Kardashian.

Evidence in Khloe's case includes terrible photoshop, turning a DUI into content and selling diet products that doctors do NOT approve of.

So will she be Cancelled? And what are her charges and sentences?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Rose Kerr

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.