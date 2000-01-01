CLICK HERE FOR LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAYS!!!!
Use code: ROBOT20 for $20 off an annual Mamamia subscription.
Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom singer, songwriter and alleged nun killer Katy Perry.
From releasing homophobic music, to cultural appropriation, to becoming one of the most successful pop musicians on the planet who filmed herself Big Brother style for 72 hours Katy has done it all.
So do the charges fit the crime? Do you feel like a plastic bag floating through the wind? Did this episode make you want to roar?
Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.
A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:
Miranda "Salt Lamp" Kerr
Russell “Text Message Divorce” Brand
Orlando "Put Your Penis Away" Bloom
James "Ruins Everything" Corden
SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:
podcast@mamamia.com.au
CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens
Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz
Audio Producer: Thom Lion
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.