Welcome back to the Cancelled courtroom, Kate Middleton (yes we know it's technically Princess Catherine, and no we don't care).

From allegedly hunting a Prince, to wearing slutty nail polish, and coming from the wrong kind of family we look at all the crimes this royal lass has committed.

But do the sentences fit the crimes?

Plus, we hear more of your lazy gewl stories.

This episode was first published in May 2023.

