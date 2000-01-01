According to Wikipedia, Kanye (Ye) West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer and the subject of widespread controversy. (Which almost feels like an understatement)

This episode we welcome Ye to the Cancelled courtroom. Did we cover EVERY controversial thing this man has done? Absolutely not, it would take far too long and quite frankly it's the job for a real courtroom... but we have focused on the type of crimes the Cancelled courtroom is equiped for.

These crimes include, stupid lyrics, passing rags off as expensive clothing garments, and storming the stage of multiple award show.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

