CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Jude "Poo Perfume" Law

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the man behind the nanny cheating scandal and the greatest Christmas movie ever, The Holiday, Jude Law. 

While does have Law in his name...the actor has done some very questionable things like cheating on Sienna Miller, being related to some very untrustworthy characters and creating (and worse using) poo scented perfume. 

So, is ''method acting' to the point of smelling like rotting flesh a crime? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories. 

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES: 
podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz 

Assistant Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.