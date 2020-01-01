*Child star JoJo Siwa sprints into the Cancelled courtoom, jumps into the splits and demands a fair trial*

Welcome not so little one, we heard you invented a genre of music?



You might know her from Dance Moms or Nickelodeon or those big-ass JoJo Bows in children's hair, or you've probably seen her dressed as the rock band Kiss for no apparent reason.



Does she deserve community service for humping too hard in her film clip? How about that time she defended the most chaotic person on Dance Moms? We're going to need a few deep breaths before we begin.



Plus, more of your Lazy Gewl stories.



