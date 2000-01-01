News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Jennifer “I Just Use Olive Oil” Lopez

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Jenny From The Block.

From the most honest interview of all time, trashing her fellow celebs, to claiming to only use olive oil on her perfect face (allegedly), we unpack the life and crimes of Jennifer Lopez.

Should she get a free pass for putting up with Ben Affleck's back tattoo? Or does she deserve our charges and sentences? You decide. 

Plus, more of our lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS
Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producers: Thom Lion & Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au