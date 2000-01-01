For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, entering the Cancelled courtroom together is just another collaboration to add to their long list of projects, so why not one more?



Before "Bennifer" even existed, they starred in a (very wrong) movie called Gigli (yes we've spoken about it before, yes it deserves another moment in Cancelled courtroom). Skip forward twenty years, they've rekindled their love, married and made a few more films, like This Is Me... Now and The Love Story Never Told. Art.



Today, we're investigating that time Ben had a simple thirst for water and ended up in a strip club quenching said thirst. Did he take the wrong turn?



Also, you may have seen the sad Ben phenomenon, but we can't punish him because he doesn't smile much in public, can we? It's time for a risk assessment on their relationship.



This is Bennifer... Now.



Plus, more of your Lazy Gewl stories and a huge, overseas trip giveaway!



Jennifer "I Just Use Olive Oil" Lopez

Ben "The Man With The Full Back Tattoo" Affleck





Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.