Jennifer Garner is 30 (not really), flirty and thriving but is she also a criminal?

This week we welcome the other Jennifer to the Cancelled courtroom, for crimes like fatphobia, racism and the worst crime of all (in our eyes) the movie Suddenly 30.

So why is Suddenly 30 called 13 Going On 30 in every other country around the world? And, does every Gen Xers really know the dance moves to Thriller? You decide.

Plus, more of your Lazy Gewl stories.

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.