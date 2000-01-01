Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom actress, TV host and the wife’s name inside Chris Rock’s f**cking mouth Jada Pinkett Smith.

Everything we know about Jada’s life has been told to us against our will, so why not add to the overload of information about the woman and assess her crimes in an official capacity.

Crimes including sharing too much, defending a convicted sex offender and lying or not lying about her relationship with actor Will Smith (and do we even care anymore).



But, is oversharing a crime? You decide.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

