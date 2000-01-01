News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Jada “Too Many Revelations” Pinkett Smith

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom actress, TV host and the wife’s name inside Chris Rock’s f**cking mouth Jada Pinkett Smith.

Everything we know about Jada’s life has been told to us against our will, so why not add to the overload of information about the woman and assess her crimes in an official capacity.

Crimes including sharing too much, defending a convicted sex offender and lying or not lying about her relationship with actor Will Smith (and do we even care anymore).

But, is oversharing a crime? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS
Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz 

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.