Here in the Cancelled courtroom we usually put celebrities to trial, sometimes we put movies on trial but never have we put an entire press tour on trial... and yet here we are.

Today we're entering cold hard facts and vibes from the It Ends With Us promotional tour, from (alleged) feuding co-stars, to TikTok takes and the sheer crime of listing things.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are in the firing line... but who is really at fault? Is it us? Does it really 'end' here? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

Enter Lazy Gewl Giveaways here! Use code LAZYHAIR for 20% off a yearly subscription.

A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:

Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson

Anna Kendrick

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz & Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.