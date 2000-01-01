News
CANCELLED

Mamamia Podcasts

Introducing: Things You Didn't Learn In School

Hi lazy gewls! Dropping in your feeds with an episode of the brand new podcast 'Things You Didn't Learn In School.'

Sure in high school we packed in a lot of learning from Pythagoras theorem to line dancing, but there are some things we didn't get the chance to cover like how to nail a job interview, managing your money, and whether buying or renting is a better financial option.

That’s where we come in...

Mamamia's Em Vernem and comedian Bec Melrose are popping into your ears each week speaking to experts to walk you through the things you’re too embarrassed to admit you still don’t know. 

This is just a little taste, for more follow the links below! 

Listen on Spotify here

Listen on Apple here