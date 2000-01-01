In the 90’s Hugh Grant was the rom-com king but not all was as it seemed…

It turns out the British actor wasn’t the bumbling yet adorable love interest we would see on scene, in fact he himself admits most of his costars despised him.

This episode we ask the question, who really is Hugh Grant? We learn how a terrible movie lead to a string of bad decisions which saw him in ‘real court’. And why he has more in common with King (Prince) Charles than he realises!

Do you think the sentences fit the (alleged) crimes, and when will you see the evidence?

