Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom, Hilary Duff aka Lizzie McGuire.

From weird cameos to ending homophobia with one video, to being only recognisable by her eyebrows (that mask was simply not enough for a disguise) we examine the life and crimes of the more famous Duff sister.

But, is it crime to only give 30 percent when you're as successful as her? You decide.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.