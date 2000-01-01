Today, we welcome to the Cancelled Courtroom a show that entertained us for many years even though it was unrealistic AF. Please welcome, Gossip Girl.

Whether you were a Blair, a Serena or if you were a bit weird…a Jenny, we’re here to prove to you how very poorly written this show was, and of course, assign the proper charges and sentences.

We ask some very important questions like, why were teenagers legally allowed to own clubs? How many fake deaths are too many? And why was everyone just so willing to accept the reveal of Gossip Girl?

Plus, of course, more lazy gewl stories!

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

