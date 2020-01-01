If this show was new we'd be cancelling it for real but thankfully Friends began in the 90's where literally anyone's idea in the writers room was approved.



We won't be putting the actors on the stand. However, we are welcoming the creators, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe to the Cancelled courtroom.



Should a fake fat Monica and a very creepy Ross be the reason we stop watching Friends?



Also, you might have missed some of the weird sex stuff that went on across 10 seasons, like when one character tried to hook up with their cousin.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



A LIST OF EVERYONE WE'VE CANCELLED ALONG THE WAY:

7th “Stop Trying To Be The Bible” Heaven

Timothée Chalamet

The “Ryan Gosling’s Face Is Too Hot” Notebook

The Olympics

Drew Barrymore

It Ends With Us Drama

Bennifer

Lady Gaga

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Kimberley Braddish



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.