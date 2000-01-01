Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom, the woman who stole another podcasts name** Em Rata.



While it isn't illegal to be that beautiful (we should know), this episode we look a her real 'crimes' and assign charges and sentences.

Like the time she got cancelled for saying hair is feminine, a controversial book and a feud with one of our favourite Aussie comedians.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

** in our defence (legal term) we didn't know the other Cancelled existed, sorry to them.

