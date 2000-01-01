Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom Drew Barrymore, it's nice to meet you. Why are you fondling my hand? Drew is an American actress and producer, who started her career as ja baby, before going on to star in The Wedding Singer, Charlie's Angels and Fifty First Dates.



Drew's very early relationship with acting and fame has shaped her into an overly honest and intense person. She invites the big celebrities onto her self-titled talk show and we all squirm while watching her interact.



We're investigating the serious stuff today, like is she a scab? Does she know what personal space is? And why do you make us feel so weird? We also address Drew's awkward role in the writers strike and that time she almost ruined Kamala Harris' presidential election campaign before it even started.



Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.